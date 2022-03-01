From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has warned civil servants against politicising the civil service as those who are found sabotaging Government activities due to political reasons will be shown the way out.

Lalong gave the warning while swearing in the substantive President of the Plateau State Customary Court of Appeal Hon. Justice Blessing Lyop Dalyop and 11 new Permanent Secretaries at New Government House Rayfield Jos, Plateau State.

The Governor while congratulating them over their appointments

He said the machinery of Governance needs not only competent, but honest and loyal staff who will support Government to implement its vision and programmes.

“Let me use this opportunity to again remind civil servants of the need to be loyal to Government and avoid all acts that are inimical to the smooth running of the affairs of the State.

“The civil service rules are very clear on responsibilities, privileges and expectations from all civil servants. Because we are in a political period, you should endeavour to conduct yourselves within the norms of the service and avoid being used by politicians to disrupt the smooth running of government business. We will not spare those who run contrary to the rules” he said.

Lalong said he expects the new Permanent Secretaries to show leadership that is driven by excellence, capacity, discipline, fairness and honesty.

He said because they are coming into these sensitive positions at a challenging time, they will be required to demonstrate innovation, creativity and resource management in the governance architecture of the State, adding that the time for laxity, bureaucratic bottlenecks and sabotage are over.

Lalong reminded them that the positions they hold are very important because the Rescue Administration is gradually winding down and there is a lot to be done between now and next year.

According to him, “this is the time for action and performance as he is determined to complete on-going projects and programmes in line with our promise to leave Plateau better than he met it.

He commended the Head of Civil Service who in collaboration with the Plateau State Information Communication Technology Development Agency ensured the successful conduct of the ICT-based professional aptitude examination for the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor said he has further directed the Head of Service to work towards ensuring that all civil servants are fully trained in the use of ICT tools for all Government business because since Plateau State joined the Open Government Initiative (OGP), it has continued to receive local and international accolades for our prudence, transparency and all-inclusive approach to governance.

Lalong congratulated the President of the Customary Court of Appeal urging her to build on the legacies of her predecessors who did their best to ensure the dispensation of justice to the citizens. He said it is expected that she will use this privilege to take the Customary Court in Plateau State to the next level by identifying and takling challenges that impede the smooth administration of justice.

Lalong also cautioned the citizens against making unnecessary demands on the appointees through frivolous pressures that will distract them and push them to corruption and other unwholesome conduct.

Responding on behalf of all appointees, President of the Customary Court of Appeal Justice Blessing Lyop Dalyop assured the Governor that they will do their best to serve with honesty and diligent.