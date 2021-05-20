From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong has warned the search for peace and unity will remain illusive unless Nigerians stand against ethnic, religious and political profiling in the administration of the country, Lalong stated this at the second quarter 2021 meeting of the Nigerian Inter Religious Council (NIREC).

“We have to put humanity above any other consideration because when we judge people by their ethnicity, religion or other leanings, we miss their potential because profiling influences the marginalisation of people without reason. For instance, we have to treat crime as crime and isolate criminals rather than covering their actions by where they come from or their religion which further creates disunity and division,” the governor said in a statement by his spokesperson, Makut Macham.