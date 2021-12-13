From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has warned political office holders against using their positions for politicking rather than delivering services to the people.

Governor Lalong gave the warning during the swearing-in of the Acting Chief Judge of Plateau State and new Commissioners as well as Chairman and Members of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), held at the new Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

He said “Although you have been appointed to different offices saddled with a wide range of duties, your responsibilities will ultimately have a meeting point as they will lead to a more stable, prosperous and democratic society.

“Therefore, the different oaths you have taken should give you the impetus to serve the people of Plateau State and Nigeria at large with sincerity, diligence and determination”.

Lalong told the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Peter Mann that he was coming on board at a time when there was a greater need for the dispensation of justice in the state and the nation at large in order to sustain the rule of law.

He noted that social order is under serious threat by the actions of some groups and individuals who do not want to submit to law and order but prefer to create anarchy and perpetrate violence against innocent citizens.

He asked him to give leadership and direction to the judicial arm of government to enable it to discharge its constitutional mandate without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

For the three new Commissioners appointed to fill the vacuum created by the resignation of three Commissioners who contested and won Chairmanship seats of their respective Local Government Councils, the governor urged them to see their appointments as a platform for service to the people and a chance to contribute to the success of the Rescue Administration and the APC.

He said they are coming on stream at a time when the life of this administration is gradually coming to an end which means that they should hit the ground running to ensure that the assignment they are taking on is implemented with speed, accuracy and accountability.

He said “While you quickly get acquainted with the vision of the Rescue Administration, you must refrain from abusing your offices and also shun any act of corruption, favouritism and nepotism. The civil service is not a religious organization, political party or ethnic entity. You must be professional and fair to all according to the laws of the land and the oath of office you have just taken.”

He also warned those with political ambitions to refrain from using their positions for politics rather than work.

“Let me warn you against abandoning your responsibilities for politics especially now that the journey towards 2023 is drawing closer. While it is your right to engage in political activities, you should beware that the office of the Commissioner is for service, not glamour.

“By accepting to serve in the cabinet, you have inadvertently agreed to focus on delivering service to the people rather than using the time for politicking. However, if any of you feel he has an urgency for politicking and fulfilling an ambition, you should kindly excuse us so that you do not constitute a distraction to the governance process. We are at a critical time when we need to complete ongoing projects and implement some others that will be our parting gifts to the people” he said.

He urged the Chairman and Members of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission to see their re-appointment into office as a testimony to their credible performance during their first tenure.

He said “Already, we have seen the result of your proactive and deliberate steps to carry along all political parties, civil society, the media, electorate, and politicians towards making sure that elections are conducted in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity. The last local government elections conducted in September attests to the efforts you deployed to ensure that citizens exercise their franchise without rancour and bitterness.”

He advised them to always resist the pressure from political parties, candidates and their supporters or any other interest group to obstruct or manipulate you to do their bidding.

The Acting Chief Judge of Plateau State, Hon Justice Peter Mann, on behalf of the appointees said they will do their best to serve the state and Nigeria with all diligence, honesty and sincerity to add value to good governance in the state.

