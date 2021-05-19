From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong, has warned that unless Nigerians stand against ethnic, religous and political profiling in running the affairs of the country, the search for peace and unity will remain illusive.

Governor Lalong was speaking at the 2nd Quarter 2021 Meeting of the Nigerian Inter Religious Council (NIREC).

The governor in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said Nigeria is a diverse country with people of different backgrounds and choices which should not be used against them in any way.

‘We have to put humanity above any other consideration because when we judge people by their ethnicity, religion or other leanings, we miss their potentials because profiling influences the marginalisation of people without reason,’ he said.

‘For instance, we have to treat crime as crime and isolate criminals rather than covering their actions by where they come from or their religion. This further creates disunity and division.’

Governor Lalong said his administration in Plateau State has ensured that people get what they deserve irrespective of their backgrounds which he said has brought about peace and tolerance which has now restored calm in the state.

He cited the Plateau State Peace Building Agency and the Inter Religious Council as tools that have been deployed to institutionalise peace efforts in the State in order to consolidate on the gains made so far.

Governor Lalong said he will continue his peace building efforts even after leaving office as he plans to enroll for a PhD in Peace and Conflict studies.