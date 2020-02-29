Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has reiterated the commitment of his administration to invest hugely in the state’s transportation sector to boost the local economy.

Lalong disclosed this Friday during the commissioning of 80 units of Ford Galaxy vehicles procured by Plateau State Government in partnership with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), held in Jos, Plateau State.

“This landmark event speaks volumes of our determination to boost transportation in the state, which is no doubt the backbone of economic activities and a facilitator of business and human interaction,” the Governor said during the commissioning.

“We are gathered here to further promote the transportation industry, which is at the core of sustainable economic rebirth, as it relates to the movement of goods and people from one part of the state to another and beyond.”

The 80 vehicles, Lalong said, are part of the fulfilment of the commitment he made to officials of the NURTW Plateau State who had appealed for state collaboration and support in the purchase of the buses.

“As a government that has a passion for empowering its citizens, I had no hesitation in approving the request of the Union and directing the release of funds for the purchase of the buses. Moreover, members of the Union had raised 50 per cent of the amount,” the Governor noted.

“This is why we are determined to [ensure] the completion of the 28 road projects inherited from the previous governments, in addition to the 25 roads and bridges awarded by my administration.

“We have also continued the implementation of Operation Zero Potholes by intervening in critical roads within the Jos-Bukuru Metropolis. Most of the failed portions of roads have been rehabilitated, thereby, bringing relief to motorists and residents.

“Despite our lean resources. We have decided to intervene in some federal roads within the state because of their economic importance to the people. We hope that the Federal Government will eventually reimburse us so that we can do more.

“During our visit to President Muhammadu Buhari last week, I tabled our request for the Federal Government’s urgent intervention for the dualisation and construction of some federal roads within our state which are very critical to our economy.

“These include Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road; Taraba State Border-Shendam-Namu-Nasarawa State Border Road; Panyam-Bokkos-Nasarawa State Border Road; Lantang-Wase-Bashar-Taraba State Border Road; and Jos-Jengre-Kaduna-State Border Road,” the Governor stated.