Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has vowed to provide adequate security for Plateau citizens and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to serve in rural communities across the state.

He urged the Corps members to shun cultism, internet fraud and any social vice that will undermine the peace and unity of the country.

Lalong made this known on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of Corps members of the 2019 Batch C stream II deployed to Plateau State at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Mangu.

The Deputy Governor, Sonni Tyoden, representing the Governor, stated: “I want to reassure you that security of lives and property of all citizens including all Corps members in our dear state remains the top priority of my administration.

“I challenge you to say no to drug abuse and misuse, cultism, internet fraud, rumour mongering, abusive and unguarded uttrences that do not portray us well as a great nation.”

Lalong, in his message, pledged the total support of his administration to the NYSC in view of its immense contributions to education, health care service, agriculture, infrastructural provisions and social services as well as effective implementation of most government programmes.

Plateau State Coordinator of NYSC Caroline Embu said: “At the close of registration on Friday 29 November, 2019, a total of 1366 Corps members were registered, comprising of 608 females and 758 males.”

She said they have not received any case of accident involving any Corps member deployed to the state, even as she urged them to be good ambassadors of the country.

Embu applauded Governor Simon Lalong and the Plateau people for their unflinching support and commitment to the NYSC scheme.