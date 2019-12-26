Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Commissioner of information and Communication, Hon Dan Manjang, says Governor Simon Lalong is working closely with the Federal Government to secure the release of aid worker Ms Jennifer Samuel, who was abducted by suspected terrorists along with her colleagues in the North East.

Manjang, in a statement on Thursday, described the event as sad and unfortunate, saying the circumstances in which Jennifer was abducted was pathetic.

“Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, is working closely with the Federal Government and security agencies to secure the release of an abducted aid worker from Plateau State, Miss Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, and her colleagues.

“Miss Jennifer Samuel, who works with Alliance for International Medical Action, a humanitarian organisation in the North East, was recently abducted in Borno State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.”

Manjang said Lalong is interested in the welfare of Plateau citizens anywhere in the world.

He said channels of communication have been opened with relevant authorities to secure the release of not only Jennifer, but other citizens in captivity.

He encouraged the family of the aid worker to remain prayerful and hopeful as nothing is being left to chance to secure their freedom.

Manjang equally conveyed the appreciation of Governor Simon Lalong to religious organisations, especially the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) for partnering with the administration in the care and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state.

He said the Lalong’s administration will continue to work with the Church and other religious institutions to meet the needs of citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

He tasked beneficiaries of the government’s and the Church’s gesture to use the donated items as intended, and not to sell them.