From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed worried over the spate of killings and arson witnessed recently in some villages of Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of the State.

Lalong, in a press statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Simon Macham said he is saddened by the development.

He commiserates with the families of those affected and has ordered the security outfits in the state to dominate these areas while thorough investigation be carried out to ascertain those behind the attacks and bring them to justice to serve a deterrence.

Lalong further directed the State Emergency Management Agency to step in to ascertain the extent of damage and casualties as well as provide immediate relief materials to cushion the effect of this condemnable act of man’s inhumanity to man while lasting solutions are sought.

He has also directed the Peace Building Agency (PBA) and the Plateau State Inter-religious Council (PSIRC) to dialogue with the warring communities with a view to curbing such occurrences in the future.

In another development, Governor Lalong also commiserated with ECWA and management of Kent Academy in particular, for the inferno witnessed in the school which razed down the Administration Block and various classrooms over the weekend.

He promised that government will act within the resources available to assist in order to ensure that academic activities bounce back at the institution.