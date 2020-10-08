From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Management Committee Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Dachung Choji Yohanna has expressed gratitude to Governor Simon Lalong for providing the enablement environment for peace and development in the Council Area.

Hon. Dachung, who disclosed this in an interaction with Journalists in Jos, said the Local Government has make remarkable improvement in the areas of agriculture, education, health and social welfare of the people.

He described the council area as the most peaceful in the state and applauded Governor Lalong for putting more effort in achieving the current peace in the state and vowed not to allow crises Marchants to further unleash terro on innocent citizens.

“The effort and support of our dynamic and amiable Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong has given birth to the impressive development in Jos South Local Government Area through good policies and commitment to human development within the period we were given privileged to serve.

“When we came on board, we continue with the projects that were on ground and we initiated new ones. We have carried out the renovation of the local government Secretariat and it is close to completion.

“We have also embark on the construction of a bridge at Tachol village to connect the village with other communities. Our people in the grassroot are farmers and we have supported farming activities. We’re are building a fertilizer store in the Council Secretariat which is 90 percent completion.

“We also supporting education of young ones particularly in the rural community and that is why we have built JAMB centre to encourage education and to generate revenue for the locL Government Area.”

Hon. Yohanna called on critical stakeholders and people of Jos South Local Government Area to support Governor Simon Lalong and the local government to bring development closer to the people.

He said the COVID-19 palliative received from the State Government were shared to the target audience with the supervision of traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the area.

Hon. Yohanna said the Local Government which place high premium on security of lives and property vowed to continue to do everything within it reach in meeting the needs and aspirations of the less privileged people.

He said the Local Government has submitted names of vulnerable persons for skills acquisition programmes which has commenced and said more people will benefit from the economic and self reliance Programmes.