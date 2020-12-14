By Moses Akaigwe, Lagos

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has assured residents of areas hosting projects associated with the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project that adequate security arrangement would be made to safeguard lives and property.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, Engr Abimbola Akinajo, at a stakeholder meeting in Agege, the Deputy Director, Corporate Investment Planning and Head of Safeguard, LAMATA, Mr Obafemi Shitta-Bey, said three studies were being carried out to determine the level of support to be provided each community to be impacted by the project.

The studies are the Environmental and Social Management Plan, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Action Plan.

Mr Shitta-Bey informed that all persons to be affected would be hedged against adverse effects of the project and ensure that they are adequately compensated.

He stated that the State Government is implementing the project as part of the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for better traffic management and transportation in a state where there is a daily average of over 20 million trips.

The first phase of the Red Line rail project would have nine stations at Oyingbo, Ebute Metta Junction, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Iju and Agbado and three pedestrian bridges at Oyingbo, Ilupeju Bye pass and Ikeja, he stated, while informing that government was also considering other locations since there won’t be any interactions among the train services and vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Mr Shitta-Bey enumerated the advantages of a train system, which he described as a mass mover of people, to include faster movement, decongestion of roads since more people would move over to the train as a means of transportation, stable fare and promotion of transit-oriented developments among others.

He admonished stakeholders to assist contractors in executing the project in achieving the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to complete the Red Line which the first phase is projected to move more than 750,000 passengers daily. The Red Line rail project is a 37-kilometre rail route from Agbado to Marina. It is divided into two phases, the first of which would run from Agbado to Oyingbo and have stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute Metta junction and Oyingbo.

The Red Line is one of the six railroad routes identified in the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP). The STMP also proposed a monorail for the Victoria Island/Ikoyi/Lekki axis of the state.