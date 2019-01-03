Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Former Jigawa, Kaduna, Sokoto and Niger states governors, Alhaji Sule Lamido, Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, Mallam Ramalan Yero, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa and Alhaji Babangida Mu’azu attended the official flag-off of campaigns by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State.

The flag-off was held before a mammoth gathering at PDP premises in Dutse.

The leader of the PDP in the state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, presented the symbolic party flags to the 46 contestants including the governorship standard bearer, Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, and his deputy Alhaji Hussaini Namadi.

Lamido also issued flags to the three senatorial candidates, 11 House of Representatives candidates and 30 state Assembly candidates respectively.

Among the recipients included Lamido’s son, Alhaji Mustache Sule, who would contest the Jigawa North central senatorial seat.

It took Lamido and his guests about 30 minutes to push their way through the surging crowd to the podium where they jointly perform the ceremony.‎

Former Kaduna State governor, Alhaji Makarfi, in his speech, assured the gathering that the PDP governorship candidate, Malham Ibrahim would continue with the transformation of Jigawa like the former governor, Lamido did.