Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has raised the alarm that Nigeria is bleeding as nowhere in the country is safe.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, after a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the his residence.

A statement by Kehinde Akinyemi, spokesperson to the former president, yesterday, said Lamido noted that though Nigeria is confronted with challenges, the meeting with Obasanjo reinforced his faith in the country.

“‘How do we remain safe?’ is the biggest problem and challenge now in this country, because now, nobody is safe again. Imagine! Kidnapping three workers of Baba, a former President of the country. Who is safe again?”

Lamido said he visited Obasanjo as his “father and leader and my everything” after a very long time, adding that he met the former president “in very high spirits and good health”.

“But he told me that he’s now ageing and I responded that he’s not, because we still need him in this country. And he said: ‘Sule, I will do anything for Nigeria’. That is very inspiring. That is why I like him and this reinforces my faith in the country, my Nigeria,” the former governor said, according to the statement.

“We discussed a number of issues, particularly on Nigeria that he so loved. Honestly, no matter how down we go, we’ll rise again. But obviously, it is bleeding now. It is bleeding.”

