From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

An amalgamation of stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has accused the former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of working assiduously to undermine the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Those in attendance at the meeting where this decision was reached to call for punitive action against him included the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Akilu Ndabawa, Senator Bello Hayaitu Gwarzo, including some leading members of the Kwakwassiya Movement, who recently broke ranks with him.

Briefing the press at the end of the deliberations, Tuesday night, the spokesperson of the stakeholders, Yusuf Danbatta observed with grave displeasure the desperate attempts by Senator Kwankwaso to control the PDP in the state while at the same time promoting and building a rival political party, the NNPP, to undo the same PDP.

They recalled that he recently convened a National Movement in Abuja, which he intends to transform to a full fledged political party in due course.

The stakeholders stated that this desperate political move was primarily aimed at sabotaging the PDP in the coming 2023 elections, while expressing fear that if urgent steps were not taken to check his current exploits, the PDP in the state would end up without candidates for the 2023 elections

Against this background, they appealed to the National Working Committee (NUC) of the party to immediately dissolve the current state executive of the party, consisting largely of Kwankwaso’s loyalists.

They prayed the party’s NWC to appoint a Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the party throughout the electioneering period.

They also appealed to the NWC to extend the timeline for the purchase and submission of nomination forms for Kano State by at least two weeks.

They also prayed the NWC to take steps to create a level playing field for nomination to all elective positions by party members.