Frank Lampard has won the Barclays Manager of the Month award for the first time.

He claims October’s prize after leading Chelsea to three wins in a perfect month in which they beat Newcastle United and scored four goals in both of their away victories at Southampton and Burnley.

Those results meant the Blues won four consecutive top-flight away matches while scoring at least three goals in each fixture for the first time in their history.

“Winning an individual award like this is the perfect time to appreciate the close staff who have worked so hard since pre-season and the players, as they are the ones who go out and perform,” Lampard said. “I am delighted for everybody.

“Out of the Premier League games we played in October, the one away against Burnley was the highlight because of the way we were so dominant in our performance and it is a very tough place to go.”

In topping a five-man shortlist Lampard adds to the four EA SPORTS Player of the Month awards that he received during his playing days with Chelsea.

The 41-year-old won after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts, beating August and September winner Jurgen Klopp, as well as Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith.