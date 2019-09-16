Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has revealed that he has not spoken to Tammy Abraham about pledging his international future to Nigeria over England.

Abraham’s blistering start to the season had dominated the local and English media and he further enhanced his reputation on matchday five, scoring his first Premier League hat-trick, as Chelsea recorded a comfortable 5-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Asked by reporters if Abraham is going to Nigeria, Lampard replied: ‘’I haven’t spoken to him about that’’.

Lampard had backed his number nine to force his way into the England squad, provided he keeps scoring goals and does not rest on his laurels.

He added: ‘‘The way that he is going, he is going to be in that bracket. To score seven goals in three games. Fantastic from him. He has to be hungry. He needs to keep playing at that level.’’

England’s next internationals in October are competitive matches against Czech Republic and Bulgaria and Abraham would become cap-tied to his country of birth if he spends a second on the pitch in any of those games.