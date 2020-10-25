Talented attacking midfielder of Nigerian descent, Faustino Anjorin will certainly not feature for Chelsea in this weekend’s Premier League standout fixture at Old Trafford against Manchester United,allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Blues manager Frank Lampard won’t be able to call upon the England youth international for the visit to the Red Devils as he is currently with the development squad in Merseyside.

Having fully recovered from injury, Anjorin has been named in the starting lineup for the ongoing Premier League 2 fixture with Liverpool at the Academy Ground, his first start at all levels for the club in the new season.

The 18-year-old is one of the two Nigeria-eligible players that made the teamsheet, the other being the in-form striker Bryan Fiabema who makes his full debut for Chelsea U23s.