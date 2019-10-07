Frank Lampard paid tribute to Tammy Abraham after the striker followed up his England call-up by scoring his eighth Premier League goal of the season in Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Southampton on Super Sunday.

Abraham, who also netted in the Champions League win over Lille on Wednesday, opened the scoring at St Mary’s Stadium, when he latched onto Callum Hudson-Odoi’s pass and poked a looping finish over Angus Gunn, which dropped over the line before Maya Yoshida could make a clearance.

The goal helped Chelsea on its way to a comfortable victory, which moved the club up to fifth in the Premier League table. It was also a sign of Abraham’s growing confidence, which Lampard put down to his hard work and determination behind the scenes.

“You talk about when people are in good form, things happen for them or they generally have moments,” said Lampard in his post-match press conference.

“For me, that comes from how Tammy has handled himself all season from the early moments of pre-season and the start of the season when people were questioning him in different ways.

“It’s the work ethic behind the scenes that gets him in such good nick. He’s not just an incredible handful for defenders – he’s running them, he’s holding the ball up, he’s controlling it, he’s got good feet – he’s also getting his goals, which is brilliant for him.

“I trusted in Tammy at the start of the season. I felt it was his time to come back to Chelsea. I know people will talk about the circumstances [of the transfer ban], but he also has Olivier Giroud, who’s a World Cup winner, and also [Michy] Batshuayi who’s a top-class Premier League striker in my opinion as well.

“He’s made the position his own in the short-term now. He has to keep that going because competition is key and over the course of the season we’ll need everybody.

“But he deserved the great week he has had. He has deserved the great start to the season he has had and I will keep on him, because I want more.”