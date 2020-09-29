Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has confirmed that Victor Moses is not part of his first-team plans for the 2020-21 season.

The former Super Eagles star returned to West London this month after his brief loan stint at Inter Milan, and he is yet to make a matchday squad since the start of the campaign.

Moses has spent the last one-and-a-half years away from Stamford Bridge with his last competitive outing with the Blues dating back to a Europa League game against BATE in October 2018.

Ahead of today’s League Cup fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, Lampard confirmed the 29-year-old was not training with the first-team.

“At the moment Victor isn’t in that position with us. We have a bubble at the training ground with the first-team squad, which Victor hasn’t been part of,” Lampard said in a press conference.

Yesterday’s update fuels uncertainty around Moses’ future at Stamford Bridge with his contract expected to run out in June 2021.