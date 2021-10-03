From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Umu-Egokwu family in Okpai-Oluchi, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State has reiterated it’s stance on the conditions given to Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) if the company must acquire it’s land measuring 70 feet by 70 feet.

This is coming as the family raised alarm over alleged forceful take over of the said land by the oil prospecting firm.

The family further alleged that the oil company was engaging security agents to harass it’s members because of their resistance to the forceful acquisition.

However, in a petition, the family vowed never never give possession of the said land to the company untill the conditions were met and the Deed of Conveyance executed.

The petition which emanated from Chigozie Uwazie & Co. listed some of the conditions to include provision of job chances, contracts, scholarship, presentation of a copy of an approval from the Department of Petroleum Resource (DPR), an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report among others.

“While we the family awaits the compliance of the conditions handed by the family before acquisition of the said land, the company has been mobilizing her paid security agents like soldiers and the police to forcefully take possession of the land,” it alleged.

It stressed that “the land sought to be acquired by the company is a family land and must be alienated with the concurrence of the head and principal members of the family.

“We will never give possession of the said land to the company untill the above conditions are met and the Deep of Conveyance executed.

Head of the family, Mr. John Nwanosike said EIA report was necessary with a view to ascertaining the effect of the proposed gas flaring plant to the primary school in the area and the family.

Community Liaison Officer (CLO) of the company, Mr. Greg Asibudike however maintained sealed lips on the allegations raised by the family though he did not feign ignorant of the issues.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.