A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 47-year-old land agent, Musa Haruna, to eight months imprisonment for forgery.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Haruna after he pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust, cheating, intimidation and forgery.

Emmanuel however gave the convict an option of N50,000 fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay N1.8m as restitution to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant, Ahmed Gambo of Zaria Kaduna, wrote a letter of complaint to the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, on Dec. 2.

Leo said that in September 2019, the defendant deceitfully sold a plot of land situated in Bebeji Road Millennium City layout in Kaduna for N1.8million to the complainant.

Leo added that all efforts made by the complainant to get his money back, failed and the convict threatened to kill him.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297, 307, 377 and 345 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.(NAN)

