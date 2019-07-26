Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised the people of Rumuoro and Okporowo communities of Ogbakiri Town in Emohua Local Government Area to work towards the peaceful resolution of the land dispute in the area.

He gave the chiefs and elders of Rumoro and Okporowo communities two weeks to resolve their differences for the entrenchment of peace.

He spoke yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when he met with the Rumuoro and Okporowo communities of Ogbakiri town.

He said: “I don’t think there will be any right thinking Ogbakiri person that will want violence to erupt in the area.

“Ogbakiri people should not do anything that will send the town back to the era of violence. Ogbakiri lost so much during the last violence in the area.”

The governor pleaded that the right thing should be done by the disputing communities to avoid shedding of blood:”I want to plead with you, go back and come back in two weeks. When you return in two weeks, the government would have taken its position on the matter.

“During that meeting, service commanders will be in attendance. As brothers, let’s find way to make peace among ourselves. I will give you two weeks. I will invite security agencies, so that the right thing is done.”

Speaking on behalf of Rumuoro community, Bethel Okwu, said the petition to the governor was premised on several court judgments they obtained since 1921 over the disputed land.

He said despite the court judgments, youths from Okporowo community have invaded the disputed area, where they have commenced farming and other economic activities.

He said they have restrained their youths in expectation of an amicable resolution of the matter.

Spokesman of Okporowo community, Sydney Enyindah, said they were not aware of the petition and were not privy to its contents.