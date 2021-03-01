From Fred Itua, Abuja

Leaders of Amechi-Uwani and Obeagu autonomous communities of Enugu South Local Government Area have again called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to call some policemen of the Force’s Intelligence Response Team to order.

They said their continous harassment and intimidation, despite the IGP’s earlier directive on the issue, should be investigated. In a letter addressed to the IGP and signed by their lawyer, Obinna Ugwu, the leaders said there are plans to implicate some of them.

The lawyer said a new allegation has been generated against his clients. He fingered DSP Fasasi Abiodunand, accusing him of working for people to punish them.

He said some policemen are being reportedly approached to arrest and incarcerate the indigenes of the communities in an effort to further suppress the investigation of a previous complaint that gave rise to the arrest of some agents of a private estate in Enugu.

Part of the letter read:

‘In view of the above, we also wish to bring to your attention that, not only is the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) carrying the harassment, but contradicting a subsisting order of a court of competent jurisdiction which order has been duly served on the office of the Commissioner of Police, Legal/Prosecution Unit among other sections of the Nigeria Police Force.

‘Our clients are confident in your resolve over time to institutionalise professionalism in the Nigeria Police Force and drawing from this confidence, our clients are satisfied that their humble request above will be favourably considered by you.

‘Intelligence Response Team has been taking side with a private estate to arrest and incarcerate the indigenes of our clients in an effort to further suppress the investigation of our clients’ previous complaint.’

In a telephone chat with Daily Sun, DSP Abiodun said he was not aware of a petition written against him, but did not deny the allegations raised.

‘I’m not aware of the petition addressed to the IGP,’ he said.