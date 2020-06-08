Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Residents of Umuamam village, Ifite in Nibo community, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, have appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to intervene in a land dispute between them and their neighbouring Awka community.

A community leader, Ichie Ikenna Ekwenugo, while appealing for the governor’s quick intervention in the land dispute, told Daily Sun that the brewing tension over the contentious parcel of land might degenerate if not settled urgently.

He alleged that recently, hundreds of youths from three villages in Awka stormed the contentious land, measuring about 250,000 square metres, with claims that it belongs to them.

He alleged that the youths had already used bulldozers to clear the land and that farm crops and economic trees, survey beacons, fences, plantations, and others were destroyed in the process.

Ekwenugo expressed sadness that the land dispute was lingering and wondered why it appeared difficult to mark out the boundary between the two neighbours which are both in Awka South council.

He, therefore, appealed to Governor Obinao to wade into the matter before the tensed situation degenerates into a distasteful situation.