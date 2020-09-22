Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A land dispute between Obodogwugwu and Ugbolu communities of Okpanam town in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State has led to the death of a 30-year old man, Onyinye Onwuka.

Onwuka was shot dead during a scuffle. He and other youths from Obodogwugwu had gone to the disputed parcel of land to map out road network, but youths from Ugbolu challenged them and in the ensuing scuffle, he was shot.

Chairman, Idigbe-Ocha Youths Association, Mr. Ifeanyi Ijeh claimed that the disputed land belonged to Umuidigbe-Ocha quarter, stressing that Ugbolu lost in the court over the land.

Delta State Public Relations Officer (PPRO)DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the incident on Monday in Asaba, adding that the matter was being investigated.

In another development, the Command also arrested three person over alleged sale of a two-month baby at Igbodo, Ika North East Local Government of the state.

The suspected child traffickers included: Ogechi Godwin, Olatunji and Chukwueku Elemelu.

It was gathered that Kelvin Anyia had reported to the police that his girlfriend, Ogechi ,allegedly sold their child for an undisclosed amount.

Anyia was said to have doubted the claim by his girlfriend that the two-month baby had died.

His information led to the arrest of Ogechi.

Police sources informed that Ogechi confessed to selling her baby to Nkiru during interrogation.

However, the said Nkiru has since fled her hideout where the baby was recovered. The two other suspects were also arrested at the hideout.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the incident, adding that the case was under investigation.