From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Three persons were reportedly killed following boundary dispute between Sabongida-Ora and Uhonmora-Ora in Owan West local government area of Edo.

It was learnt that the crisis started on Sunday when some people went to measure land at the boundary between the two communities.

It was further gathered that on hearing the news, youths of both communities mobilised to the area and started fighting.

It was also gathered that the development compeled schools and businesses to close down as youths of the two communities fought dirty over a boundary.

A source from the community who preferred anonymity, said the crisis which started on Sunday over disputed boundary land has left three persons dead.

“The crisis started three days ago when some people went to measure the land at the boundary between the two communities and they were attacked.

He alleged that the motorcycles used in transporting people to the place were destroyed.

“As I speak to you now nobody comes to Uhonmora from Sabongida and nobody comes to Sabongida from Uhonmora for fear of being killed.

“Three persons have been killed so far. We can no longer move freely,” he alleged.

He, however, pleaded with the state government to come to the rescue of the communities to avoid more bloodbath.

When contacted the state command Police Public Relations Officer, Kontongs Bello, said “somebody was just telling me now and I need to confirm and I will brief the press,”.