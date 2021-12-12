From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State High Court presided over by Justice A. O. Odusola has dismissed an application by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi to stop Medaville Building Construction Ltd from continuing with the construction of Medaville Federal Housing Estate at Alagbaka GRA, Akure.

The Deji of Akure had been claiming that although the government had acquired the GRA land, a portion of it was being used as a shrine before its acquisition, and that Akure community reserves the right to continue to use the portion of the land for its traditional worship, a claim which the company described as false and an attempt by the traditional ruler to grab part of the company’s land.

The counsel to the Deji of Akure had prayed the court to restrain all the parties, particularly Medaville Building Construction Ltd from doing anything on the land pending the determination of the case.

But counsel to the company, Mr Femi Emmanuel Emodamori argued that it was improper to grant the application as the monarch had admitted that the land had been acquired by the government; the Ondo State government had granted the land to the Federal Government, which in turn had contracted same to his client to construct the Federal Housing Estate project.

