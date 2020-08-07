Fred Itua, Abuja

Leaders of four villages of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw, including Umunnugwu, Ndiaga, Isiagu and Umunnajingene of Enugu South Local Government Area of the state, have cried out over harassment of villagers by soldiers attached to 103 Battalion of Nigerian Army, Gariki.

In a letter addressed to the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and datedAugust 3, the leaders called for a discreet investigation into the continuous harassment and other alleged illegal activities of soldiers.

They said soldiers were providing cover to a top government official involved in the alleged balkanisation and forceful take over of their ancestral land.