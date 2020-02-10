Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The people of Aguleri community in Anambra East Local Government of Area have accused Umueri community of breaching the peace accord targeted at bringing lasting harmony between the two communities.

President-General of Aguleri, Hipo Onwuegbuke, and the Co-Chairman of Aguleri/Umueri Peace Committee, Ralph Igwah, in a press conference, lemanted the recent protest by Umueri community over a piece of land given to the police by the state government, saying the action was ill-conceived and provocative. Aguleri community dismissed claims by Umueri that the contentious land belonged to them, stating that the land known as 1 Mile Square, was given to the government of old East Central State by the two communities.

More than 2,000 persons from Umueri community had protested the alleged encroachment into their land and demolition of some of their houses by the police at the location where Police Institute of Finance and Administration (PIFA) was being constructed.

They also claimed that the PIFA premises measuring 17 hectares belongs to them and that they were not consulted before the state gave out the land to the police.

But Aguleri people, however, accused Umueri people of sabotaging all peace efforts to restore lasting peace to both communities.