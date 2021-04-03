By Chioma Okezie Okeh

The Onosa Royal Family in Ijebuland, Ogun State, has cried out to the state police command to help it enforce a court order granting it possession of several thousands of hectares of land in the locality.

The family, from Odo-Onosa community of Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area, under Epe Local Council of Lagos State, said the contested land lapped to Lugben Araromi Abatiwa and Ita-Ala, up to Rusewe in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

In a recent petition to the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, through the Assistant Chief Registrar of the state’s High Court of Justice, the Onosa family expressed frustration over its efforts to enforce the judgment concerning the landmass conceded to it.

The claimants, of the Onosa Ruling House, had in a lingering land dispute suit, secured a judgment from the state’s High Court, Ijebu-Ode Division on May 3, 2018.

In the suit, the court had declared that the disputed land of 271.03 hectares belonged to the Onosa ruling house. Otunba David Okelarin and six others, being claimants, against Morufu Karounwi Salau and 17 others, being defendants, had represented the ruling house, in the suit.