Gyang Bere, Jos

A group, Chakfem Development Association (CDA) has raised the alarm that seven of its members were missing following a land dispute-provoked clash between them and a neighboring community, called Mangun in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Chairman of CDA, Celestine Sonso and Secretary General, Sunday Yakubu, at a press conference in Jos, yesterday, accused the Mangun people of inflicting gunshot injuries on its people following the violence that erupted as a result of the land dispute.

The CDA also alleged that the Mangun people resorted to physical attacks and molestation travelers passing through the major roads in the Local Government Area.

“Seven of our people were unlawfully held in captivity and denied access to their families, and their whereabouts are unknown.

“The disappearance of the seven has left their families and the entire Chakfem District traumatized and in deep pain. As far as we know, none of the kidnappers have been arrested and brought to account for their dastardly acts,” they said.

Sonso, the CDA Chairman, said concerning the disputed farmland, Chakfem community has obtained a court judgement in their favour, but that the Mangun community has flagrantly flouted and disregarded the court judgment.