From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Tension is brewing at Isienu, Amagunze and Ndiuno Uwani-Akpugo, two neighbouring communities in Nkanu West and Nkanu East Local Government Areas, respectively, of Enugu State.

Saturday Sun gathered that some youths from Akpugo few days ago, allegedly invaded Isienu Amagunze and levied destruction on the farming community. Several properties were vandalised and a Magistrate’s Court building was torched in the process. Stakeholders of Isienu Amagunze community have since petitioned the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, accusing a prominent native of Akpugo currently building an agro-processing plant at the area of sponsoring the attackers.

The petition signed by the traditional ruler of Isienu Amagunze, Igwe C.N. Nwafor; President General, Chief Okey Nwatu; Chairman, Isienu Amagunze Land Committee, Uche Mbah (Alhaji); his secretary, Sylvester Nweke and four others, called on the police to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators. They explained that a portion of land had been disputed by the two communities but the court struck out the suit filed by the Akpugo people for want of diligent prosecution.

The petitioners stated that they had also petitioned the State Boundary Committee when their neighbours started cultivations on the said land late last year.