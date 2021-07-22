From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The people of Ikenga Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State have rejected the resolutions reached by the traditional rulers in the council area on their lingering land dispute with Aguleri community.

The people disassociated themselves from the resolutions, saying that it did not reflect or protect their interest; and as such was not acceptable to them. They added that the resolution was put together to serve a certain interest.

Chairman of Ikenga Umueri Progressive Union (IUPU), Chief Okolo Ibegbunam, at a press conference in the community, called on the state government to discountenance the monarchs’ resolution as it was reached without their approval.

“We reject all the resolutions so reached in that report in its entirety. At no given time, date nor place did Ikenga Umueri appoint/send any person or group of persons other than our chairman, Ibegbunam, to discuss or negotiate the boundary issue on our behalf.

“That our traditional ruler, Sir Ben Emeka (Igwe Umueri) acted unilaterally and did not have the consent and approval of the people of Ikenga Umueri. That originally, in our meeting with him, we rejected this same proposal which he now assented to in defiance to our position.

“That Eziovele Road is an ancient ancestral route linking our inland (Enuobodo) villages/inhabitants with our riverine (Otuocha) residents/inhabitants”, Ibegbunam stated.

Umueri people alleged that they were being intimidated because the governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, hails from Aguleri. They, however, said that the implementation of a certain judgment delivered on the matter in the past and also the white paper drawn up would put the matter to rest.

