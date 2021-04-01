From Fred Itua, Abuja

Concerned Kindred Families of Ndiaga Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw, owners of Onu-Ogboekwu / Ogboudene land in Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw Community, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, have called on the chairman, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, Dr Josef Onoh to intervene and stop an alleged illegal encroachment into their land.

In three separate letters addressed to the chairman, representatives of the community, Okey Agbo and Sunday White Nnaji, expressed worry over the incessant upspring of illegal structures erected on their ancestral land without their consent and title as the rightful owners of the communal land.

They contended that they didn’t authorise the activities of anyone or company to erect structures.

“While we hold your magnanimous office in high esteem, believing you to explore the dictates of due diligence with regards to our complaint, we respectfully implore you to cause an immediate investigation into this complaint, with the sole purpose of preserving the rest,” the letter read in part.

Speaking on behalf of constituents of Obeagu Awkunanaw, Gilbert Okechukwu Agbo and Reuben Okafor wrote: “We are constrained to writing your esteemed self to seek your kind intervention in the unfortunate situation of erection of incessant illegal structures in our already approved and registered Community Expansion Layout, Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Community Expansion Layout was parcellated and registered to be managed as part of the Commonwealth of the Obeagu people and hence any development on any part of the land should be with the express consent and approval of the Obeagu people alongside statutory approvals from accredited agencies of government vis-à-vis the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, in this

instance.

“We reiterate that we, as a community, did not sell or issue any title document to the perpetrators of that development, hence our urgent appeal tagged “save our land”, to stop such unapproved development.”

It wondered why a private estate development company was still erecting a barricade in a traditional access route to their community, two years after the State Government revoked the title

“We are therefore surprised that nearly two years since the government revoked the erstwhile Certificate of Occupancy which supposedly conveyed the privilege for the Private Developers to erect the blockade in a traditional access route /entrance into our community, our access to our community is still restricted.

“Chairman sir, your antecedents as a core professional precedes you and

we are convinced that our SOS appeal will get your kind and most urgent intervention. We equally seize this medium to convey our continuous gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi

Ugwuanyi,” the letter read.