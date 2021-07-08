From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Ndiaga General Assembly, Amaechi Uwani, Awkunanaw, Enugu State, has urged the general public to disregard some impostors parading themselves as leaders and representatives of the community.

Reacting to media reports, Ike Ozor, Solicitor to the Ndiaga General Assembly, who spoke on behalf of the community, said the executive committee of Ndiaga General Assembly, formerly led by one Mr Jasper Okey Aga, was lawfully brought to an end by the judgment of High Court of Enugu State.

He said a committee led by Mr Chinweuba Agah, was duly elected as the subsisting executive committee of the General Assembly. He said by the constitution of the Ndiaga General Assembly, the executive committee is entrusted with the powers to oversee and manage all the landed properties communally owned by Ndiaga Amaechi, Awkunaunaw.

‘In 2014, the eight clan heads of Ndiaga Amaechi, Awkunaunaw donated a Power of Attorney to the supporters of Mr Chinweuba Agah, but the faceless impostors in the said publication purport to have registered another power of Attorney in November 2019 without disclosing the donors of the Power of Attorney.

‘By the powers conferred on the Chinweuba Agah led executive committee, they reserve the exclusive prerogative to determine and decide what entity to partner with, in the course of the development of the ancestral land and have found Titanium Projects and Steel Resources Limited worthy of the responsibility.’

