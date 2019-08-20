Ben Dunno, Warri

A Delta State high court in Ozoro, Isoko North Council, has adjourned hearing in a land dispute case filed by the Oyovie family of Erovie quarters, Ozoro kingdom against Hon. Leo Ogor, a federal lawmaker representing the area and three others.

Hearing the case, presiding judge, Justice E. Emefoniye held the need for both plaintiff and defendants to be fully present at the next court sittting so as to commence hearing.

He lamented the slow pace of proceedings in the matter, insisting that a case that had been in court since 2016 ought to have been sealed at this level of hearing.

He urged counsels to the plaintiff Bar. Efe Onojafe and the defendant Bar. M. M Akpan to ensure adequate representations of claims and counter claims at the next adjournment date of October 24.

The Oyowe family had approached the court in 2016 with prayers to compel the lawmaker and his agents to release the family landed property (Over 150 plots) annexed for constituency project before being diverted.

The family had earlier secured two seperate court orders served on the former Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Ozoro police station, to provide them with security to be able to have unhindered access to the land, in order to ascertain the exact number of their land space.

Family spokesman Prince Kennedy Onorikuta said they were frustrated as the two court orders were never executed by the DPOs before they were both redeployed from the area.

“It was based on the non compliance to execute those court orders by these former DPOs that we have decided to appeal to the Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Adeyinka Adeleke, to come to our aid by providing us security.”

“The essence of our appeal for security from the police ommissioner is to guaranty our safety in having access to this property located at Ogbomore bush that had been fenced and locked up by the lawmaker, so that we can take survey of our family land,” the family spokesman said.