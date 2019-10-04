Land grabbing in Nigeria will remain an albatross to the citizens of the country until decisive measures are taken to reverse the ongoing trend. Land in the country has continued to appreciate coupled with the fact that in the southern part of Nigeria land ranks like gold because of it’s sparse nature. Take for instance, states like Anambra and Lagos where the land does not meet the industrial demands of the inhabitants, communal clashes have become a recurring decimal. A lot of lives have been lost owing to disputes arising from land grabbing, speculation and sales. This land disputes could be between the same family members, it could be between two families, two villages, two towns or even two states. The disputes usually arise as a result of indi- vidual from one quarter cutting some pieces of land meant to belong to the other quarter or selling land that does not belong to them. This initially may not be noticed, but with time when the cuttings become noticeable, the quarter hitherto lying low will rise and if nothing is done to quail or nip the crisis from the bud, it will snowball into a war between the quarters or as mentioned above.

Instances of these small crisis that were not nipped from the bud at the toddler stage include but not limited to; Aguleri/Umueri, Ife/Modakeke, Zango/Kataf, Igbakwu/ Omor, Ebonyi/Akwa Ibom just to mention this few. Efforts by local authorities to settle these problems mostly hit the rock because traditional rulers of each community seize the opportunity to get back to an old enemy (Ruler) who defeated him in the past. They also make huge fortunes from such crisis.

All these have been going on yet the government has not deemed it necessary to tackle it head on. This is because there are laws made to checkmate the activities of land grabbers, but they are not enforced. The inability of government or its agencies to stop the activities of land grabbing has invariably made the laws on this effect null and void. Nonetheless, land grabbing law is important in so many significant ways. Actually, there is a law that addresses the issue of land grabbing, but it did not put it directly the way it should make great impact. Also, there are various states’ Criminal Procedure Laws, though it is too general. Bearing in mind that Lagos is developing into a mega city, with a high rate of demand for land and property and the rate at which land appreciates, it is discovered that some cartel have decided to form a block in grabbing other people’s lands and that was what prompted the Lagos State House of Assembly to pass a law that directly addresses the issue of land grabbing in the state. The law was well accepted by the people because it addresses the fundamental issues that concern land matters.