Land grabbers attack communities in Ogun, shoot three

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three persons have been reportedly shot while one other sustained serious machete cuts, when hoodlums suspected to be land grabbers attacked four communities in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Daily Sun gathered that the hoodlums, numbering about 30 and said to be working for an alleged notorious land grabber Kamorudeen Lamina, on Saturday morning, swooped on the residents of Mooro Otefisan, Odoonosa, Gbodomo and Amitekun, in the local government area and unleashed terror on them.

The hoodlums, it was further learnt, carried out the early morning attack to avenge Lamina who is currently being remanded at the Sagamu prison over the death of three persons on disputed land in Sagamu local government area of the state.

Speaking with our correspondent on Monday, Baale of Odoonosa, Jimoh Balogun, claimed that the hoodlums had on Thursday laid siege to the communities before they eventually struck on Saturday.

He wondered how a remanded person could still be coordinating land grabbing activities from prison custody.

Balogun, however, called on the Ogun state government and security agencies to come to the rescue of the affected communities and save them from the menace of the land grabbers.

When contacted to confirm the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, could not be reached at the time of filing this report, as his phone was switched off.