From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Benin based Lebanese businessman. Mr. Ali Fawaz, has reportedly escaped death by the whiskers following an attack by suspected land grabbers at his business premises in Benin.

He was said to have been attacked alongside some workers who were erecting a perimeter fence to build lockup shops at his property.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The incident which occurred on Saturday at Al-Hussein Nigeria Manufacturing Limited located at Ogbomo street, off Sapele road km.6 Etete village, left two persons seriously injured.

It was learnt that the attack caused panic as residents living within the vicinity took to their heels for fear of being attacked or hit by bullets.

Spokesman of the E State Police Command, Mr Bello Kontongs, confirmed the report and said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack which was allegedly led by a suspected thug, Eribo Uwabgia, who claimed to be acting under the instructions of the Enogie (Duke) of Etete.

Uwabgia who was arrested and detained at the new Etete Police station, reportedly laid claims to a parcel of land in the premises and demanded ‘settlement fee’ from the Lebanese which he declined.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Fawaz who was at his office during the incident, appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and security agencies to curb the activities of these hoodlums who parade themselves as community leaders to unleash mayhem on the people.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“I am still in shock over what happened here. Eribo came here with armed thugs and demolished the blocks my workers erected where I had planned to make an additional gate and lockup shops.

“He threatened to shoot any body that attempt to stop him calling me a foreigner and that he was going to deal with me.

“I had earlier reported the matter at the Etete New Police station. He Eribo had boasted that he is untouchable.

“I am calling on the state governor and relevant government authority to please come to my rescue. I am a law abiding citizen and have contributed my quota to the development of this state.

I’m a citizen of this country by naturalization. I need protection against this deadly thugs,” he pleaded.