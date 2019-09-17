Laide Raheem, Abeokuta and Peter Anosike

Three persons have been reportedly shot while one other sustained serious machete cuts when hoodlums suspected to be land grabbers attacked four communities in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Daily Sun gathered that the hoodlums, numbering about 30 and alleged to be working for a notorious land grabber, on Saturday morning, swooped on the residents of Mooro Otefisan, Odoonosa, Gbodomo and Amitekun, in the local government area and unleashed terror on them.

The hoodlums, it was further learnt, carried out the early morning attack to avenge their master’s incarceration, as he is currently being remanded in Sagamu Prison, over the death of three persons on account of a disputed parcel of land in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with our correspondent on Monday, Baale of Odoonosa, Jimoh Balogun, claimed that the hoodlums besieged the communities on Thursday before they eventually struck on Saturday.

He wondered how an incarcerated person could still be coordinating land-grabbing activities from prison custody.

In a related incident, residents of Santos Community Development Association, Akowonjo, Lagos Stat, have raised the alarm over the invasion of their area by suspected land grabbers.

The residents claimed that they are now living in fear as the suspected land grabbers have employed armed thugs who have been terrorising them. day and night.

The chairman of Santos Community Development Association, Mr. Ganiyu Olatunji, alleged that a notable family, in conjunction with land grabbers and the task force, had procured thugs who invaded the community.

Olatunji said most of the residents were retired civil servants from whom the land grabbers have forcefully taken over a parcel of their land.

Olatunji, therefore, called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, to come to their rescue, as the thugs have vowed to kill anyone who challenged them.