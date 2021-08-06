By Maduka Nweke

The people of Anaku in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State have called President Mohammad Buhari and the Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to come to their rescue and save them from incessant attacks coming from the people of Omor in the same LGA.

The town said that the need for the state and federal government to intervene in the communal clash between the two communities has become most timely more especially now that nerves have been stressed.

While speaking to PropertyMart on the issue, Mr Paul Onyebuchi, the Technical Committee Chairman, Anaku Community narrated how the people of Omor kept disturbing them. He said, many times, women who went to farm will start rushing home crying, saying the people of Omor have invaded their farmlands, using sticks, matchets and other weapons to chase them out of their farms. According to him, the crises climaxed on May 16, 2021 when the people of Omor unleashed mayhem on Anaku. He said the date would ever be remembered in the annals of Omor and Anaku Communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State. The day was a black and dark day in Anaku town, the headquarters of Ayamelum LGA, Anambra State, Nigeria.

Nwuba noted that the town which had enjoyed unbridled and peace from time immemorial, all of a sudden woke up that day gasping and yawning for peace. He said peace had disappeared completely at once and the whole town immediately thrown into commotion.

He said: “There was uproar everywhere in Anaku town. A cacophony of sporadic gun shots, flight of stray bullets rippling everywhere and brigands of Omor ground soldiers armed to the teeth with most lethal weapons hauled from the cache of their armoury. Those Omor brigands grouped into several battalions with different uniforms according to their gangs, chanting war songs woke up from bed the inhabitants of Anaku town in the early hours of May 16, 2021.

“There was indeed and in verity a complete breakdown of law and order. Peace and tranquility had been cast into the abyss. Parents and their children were running in different directions.

Even the deaf could perceive that everything was amiss. Fathers did not know the direction their sons ran to, neither did mothers know the direction of their daughters.

“People not knowing the whereabouts of their relatives; everybody scampering for safety. People running helter skelter because Omor, a neighbouring community invaded Anaku town.

Nwuba said Omor community allegedly championed, spearheaded, masterminded and sponsored by their King, Oranu Chidume et al invaded Anaku in the early hours of May, 16, 2021. The measure or extent of the devastation and wanton destruction meted out by Omor community on Anaku town and her citizens in the recent Pogrom has left Anaku with colossal and irreparable damage.

However, speaking from Omor angle, Mr. Peter Chinweuba Emeka, former President General of Omor Town Union, said that, “Omor people did not invade Anaku, rather, it was Anaku people that attacked Omor people in the farm, on the roads where Justice Paul Obidigwe was a victim. “They loathed and burnt Mr. Mark Anikpe’s house on May 15, 2021. It was this development that forced Omor people to resist them the following day, May 16, 2021.

