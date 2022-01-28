By Maduka Nweke

Apparently trying to avoid the events of a recent past, where villagers took laws into their hands, the Eze-Akagba kindred in Igbakwu, Anambra State, has sent a (save our soul) message to the government of Anambra State.

In a letter signed by Dr. Igbanu Monyo and Hon. Maduabuchi Nduba, Chairman and Secretary respectively of Eze- Akagba Land Committee, the kindred appeals to the governor to help them in securing their land as land grabbers are out to cause mayhem with issues relating to the land. We are law abiding citizens who are not interested in the use of force to settle land disputes.

According to the Chairman, we have done a lot of things in the direction of settling any case that erupted in the past and will like anyone who has any confusion or issues in the land to visit the Committee with all relevant documents with a view to settling it amicably.

Monyo said,”EZE-AKAGBA KINDRED of Isiachelle Village, Igbakwu, just concluded activities of land parcellation and road creation in her land known as EZE-AKAGBA LAYOUT located along Eri-Amaji and Igbakwu/Ifite Ogwari Road.

In his contribution, the Secretary Hon. Nduba who emphasized that the Kindred will not give defaulters any second chance said,”To this end, everyone that has claim of land ownership of any kind in the said layout is directed to submit photocopies of supposed land documents at the country home of Dr. Igbanu Monyo (Chairman Eze-Akagba Land Committee) for vetting and possible onward reallocation of Land.

“By this process, the land committee wants to ensure that every parcel of land will have an access road and identification number in line with the beacons surrounding it. With this, allocation paper(s)/deed of conveyance(s) will be issued to every eligible land owner as the case may be. The name of the owner of each plot of land and the plot number of the land will appear on the allocation paper for proper identification.

“After the above activities, whoever encroaches into any part of the Eze-Akagba layout without a duelly signed allocation paper from the land committee members will face the landlords in court. In other not to be caught napping, proceed now and submit whatever valid claim you have over any property in Ezeakagba layout,” he said.