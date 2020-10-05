Lukman Olabiyi

The Baale of Oko Addo Village in Eti-Osa Local Government Area (LGA) Chief Nojeem Agunbiade Oteshade Eshinlokun, is seeking the Lagos State Government’s help to end alleged land-grabbing in his domain.

The Oteshade Eshinlokun family is in a legal battle with a businessman, Emeka John Onugha over a portion of land measuring about 10 acres.

The family, through its representatives, Mojeed Balogun Oteshade Eshinlokun, Chief Rilwan Oteshade, and Isiaka Oteshade are applicants in a suit before Justice Ganiyu Safari of the Lagos State High Court, Epe, over the property.

They claimed that despite several court orders requiring parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the suit marked EPD/8612/2019, different activities are being carried out on the land in question.

Chief Oteshade-Eshinlokun said the land in question was recently illegally advertised for sale to the public.

He urged the public to beware and not to engage in illegal activities regarding buying and selling of land under litigation.

However, Mr Onugha repeatedly denied the family’s claims.

He told journalists recently that the land in question is a government acquired land and that he lawfully acquired it from the Lagos State Government.

All the title documents for the land, he added, were issued to him by the Lagos State Government.

Onugha said: “I am not ‘omo onile,’ I bought the land from the owners and went to Alausa to perfect the papers.”