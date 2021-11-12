From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Caretaker of Ogbe family land in Ugbuwangue, Warri, Delta State, Benson Odunometa, has cried from his hideout in Enugu to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, to come to his rescue following alleged threat to his life by Daniel Reyenieju, Special Adviser to Speaker of House of Representatives on Niger Delta, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Odunometa, in a petition to the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), which was transferred to the FCIID Annex, Enugu, also accused the former House of Representatives member and four others, of attempt to forcefully take over six acres of their land in Warri South local government area of the state.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

In the petition by their lawyer, J.O. Kpedi & Co, to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, FCID, Abuja, dated September 21, 2021, and under investigation by the AIG Enugu Annex of FCIID, they accused the ex-lawmaker of forceful entry into the land and forging Deed of Conveyance in a bid to spuriously claim ownership of the land.

But Reyenieju, when contacted, said that he was not aware of any petition in Enugu, adding that it was not the duty of the police to settle land matters.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Can the police ask me not to go into the land I have purchased? If anybody has an issue, the person should go to court. Why are they making the police useless?” he queried.

The Ogbe family narrated to the police that Reyenieju, with his thugs, forcefully entered the disputed land with swamp buggy to clear the land and fenced it, despite the stiff opposition of the family and police warning for him to desist from the encroachment.

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, we are sincerely appealing to you to intervene in this matter by detailing some of your officers and men to get the said Hon. Daniel Reyenieju and others to your office for a thorough and discreet investigation on this matter, so that our client can get justice,” the law firm wrote to the police.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .