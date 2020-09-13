Omoniyi Salaudeen

Residents of Igbo Ilogbo area of Ayobo, a suburb of Lagos, have sent a save our soul appeal to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, over the activities of some hired thugs who have been terrorizing the community.

The distress call followed a recent attack on property owners in the community during which several persons sustained machete cuts. The distressed residents claimed that they purchased their land from Olalore family, adding that incessant attacks by the hired thugs had made life unbearable for them.

Sources in the community said the incident had been reported to the Zone 2 Police Command, Lagos, noting that the latest attack was one too many.

“Although we have reported the matter to Zone 2 Police Command, but we are also appealing to the state government to intervene because these people have been unrelenting in taking over our property by all means,‘’ a chieftain of Olalore family said in confidence.

This time around, we are calling on the Inspector General of Police, the Special Task Force on Land grabbing in Lagos State and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to save us from these thugs are land grabbers,’’ he added.