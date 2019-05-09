Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State and Great Ife Development Board (GIDB) are at loggerheads over portions of land belonging to the university. Trouble started recently when suspected hoodlums allegedly acting under the instruction of members of GIDB, invaded the university campus with dangerous weapons and chemicals polluting Opa Dam the only source of water for the university community.

The land was given to the university by late Ooni of Ife, Oba Adesoji Aderemi, at inception in 1962.

The university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Biodun Olanrewaju, told Daily Sun: “In Parakin area where the university is currently laying a foundation for an international school, the invaders beat up workers at the site, chased them away and erected a ‘stop work’ order signboard.”

He disclosed the hoodlums went fetish by positioning five pots of juju (charms) around three off campus hostel blocks on the disputed land: “When we suspected the dangers this could pose to our students, we decided not to allocate the hostels to them. We don’t want to expose them to spiritual and physical attacks. Of what use is it for us to put our children in the hostels when it is obvious that some people could attack them with dangerous weapons?”

He said the poisoned dam had been purified: “We went the whole hog to ensure that the water is healthy for use. We have done the laboratory analysis of the water. We took samples to our labs to ensure that the water is healthy, save and secured for the entire university community’s use.”

“We got to know about the poisoning of the dam through one of our security operatives, who sighted the hoodlums pouring chemicals into the water. When he suspected danger, he engaged them. But they overpowered him and he raised the alarm. Then we got in touch with our security team who mobilized reinforcement.

“But the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, instructed our security officers not to engage them in a gun duel because we don’t want anybody to die for nothing. That was why we raised the alarm to let the entire public realize that the university’s land is sacrosanct. We have different purposes for which we want to use our lands. If anybody wants to partner with the university, such person should approach the university management officially instead of using an illegal means to forcefully claim the land.

“They claimed to be Great Ife Development Board. But what I know is Ife Development Board whose members are very responsible and successful in their chosen careers. I believe that they would not do anything that would jeopardize the interest of this university. They would only be interested in things that would ensure the socio-economic development of this community and the entire country.

“It is inconceivable that a group of individuals would want to invade the land of the Federal Government and use it for personal purposes. We have seen instances where people illegally put up structures on government land and the latter would, in turn, pull them down and heaven would not fall.

“Why we are raising the alarm is that, we don’t want unsuspecting members of the public to fall prey to such crisis. I think it is a scam for people to pay money to self acclaimed land owners, put up structures on them and later, the OAU management would pull them down, then people would start reading sentiment into it that we are enemies of progress.”

However, the Vice Chancellor petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige and the Department of State Security (DSS) over the alleged encroachment on the land as well as the poisoning of the university’s dam: “On April 3, 2019, a report of invasion and pollution of the university dam by a group of people who claimed to be members of Great Ife Development Board was received by the security unit of the university.

“The people who were fully armed with guns, axes, cutlasses, e.t.c, invaded the lower level of OAU dam and polluted the water with chemicals which led to the death of several fishes and other aquatic animals. The report also indicated that these criminally minded individuals gained access into the dam through a portion of university land at Parakin area, Ile-Ife, where there had been several reports of land encroachment by some Ife indigenes.

“It is important to mention that Opa Dam is the only source of water supply to members of the university community, staff and students numbering well 30,000, and the surrounding areas. The action of these people therefore poses serious danger to the health and lives of staff, students and other members of the university community.”

Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Ile-Ife, Comrade Moses Olafare, ruled out the veracity of the dam poisoning allegation:

“Since two weeks ago when the allegation was made by the OAU management, nobody has been arrested and nobody has been dragged to court. That is why the allegation in not likely to be true. And if it happens to be true after the on-going investigations, then the culprits that took laws into their hands would be made to face the wrath of the law. If it happens to be true, then the culprits acted in their own interest and are not representing the interest of Ife community.

“Moreover, the OAU management and some Ife community leaders have held a meeting where it was made known that Ife people are not responsible for the action. But we are waiting for the final investigation. We are not in any way fighting the OAU. I believe the police are still carrying out their investigations.”

President, Ife Development Board, Mr Olajire Awowoyin, said: “We are not involved and none of our members is involved. There is nothing called Great Ife Development Board in Ife land. What we have and is recognised is Ife Development Board of which I am the president. Ife community is still investigating the identity of the acclaimed group.

“So, OAU management should not generalise the allegation because Ife community cannot be associated with such things. They should be able to come out with the identity of the people. The land issue has been there for several years even before the present Ooni of Ife. So, it is not an issue that can be settled with mere allegations.”

On the issue of poisoning of the university dam, Awowoyin said: “As far as Ife community is concerned, the allegation is a blackmail. There is no true Ife indigene that would do that. We have our children there. Why would anybody poison water that their children are drinking?

“At the recent community leaders meeting with the university management, we said that if they don’t have any proof, they should retract the allegation against the Ife community and the VC agreed. This shows that Ife people are not involved in any of the allegations.

“On the issue of land dispute, we are setting up a high-powered committee to investigate the claim with evidence from both sides, for permanent amicable resolution.”

The CP, Ige, said police had received a copy of the petition by the OAU management on the matter and had begun investigations: “We are still investigating the matter. We are looking into it.”