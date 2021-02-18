From Fred Itua, Abuja

Representatives of Concerned Kindred Families of Ndiaga Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw and owners of Onu-Ogboekwu/ Ogboudene Land in Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw community, have hailed Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for intervening in the community’s land tussle.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Sir Richard Nnamani said the governor’s zero tolerance for land grabbing was beginning to restore sanity to communities.

He said in a letter addressed to the governor, through the chairman, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, the community had urged Ugwuanyi to intervene and stop illegal development of lands.

“We want to commend the governor for his zero tolerance for land grabbing in Enugu State. We made an appeal to him through Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority. He intervened. We appreciate his team and how they responded. We also want to appreciate the IGP’s IRT policemen. They were very gallant. When some armed men came to the community to intimidate and harass us, they were on ground to intervene. They apprehended the hoodlums,” Nnamani said.

In the letter, the community said: “We humbly apply for your kind intervention in the on-going illegal development in our community land. We, as a community, did not sell or issue any title document to the perpetrators of that development, hence our urgent appeal tagged ‘save our land’ to stop such unapproved development. We are also aware that any form of building development within the Capital Territory requires the state government’s approval which entails submission of title clearance/title document which we have not, as a community, issued to such developer.”