Fred Itua, Abuja



A traditional ruler of Obeagu Awkunanaw Igwe Mike Nnukwu, has commended the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Ahmad Abdurrahman, for his unprecedented courage, integrity and professionalism demonstrated in the face of what he termed structured campaign to deprive and divest the people of Obeagu of her ancestral home and farm land.

In a letter addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the traditional ruler and other stakeholders of the community, said regardless of pressure from influential persons in high places, the Commissioner has in the discharge of the duties of his office, demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and upheld the virtues of justice, fairness and strict adherence to the rule of law in all matters, especially as it concerned the purported illegal and forceful acquisition of our ancestral lands.

The letter read: “We are quite aware that the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command does not like to be in the spotlight but, we are overwhelmed by his steadfast integrity in the face of consistent attempts to compromise him to use the powers of his office to perpetuate and oppress the hapless.

“To this, we implore your kind office to, on our behalf, commend the Commissioner of Police, Enugu Command for his forthrightness and enjoin him to remain steadfast.



“We know and certainly believe in the saying that “a fruit does not fall far away from its mother tree” and that “good begets good.”

“It is on the back of this reasoning that we will not cease from appreciating you, especially for your right choice, in the selection of the key officers of the Nigeria Police Force, under your dispensation, particularly the likes of the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command.”