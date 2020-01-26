Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The traditional head of Iliwo Itele in Ado-odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun state, Chief Adekoya Adesina Fashina, has declared that expansive Itele Ota land owned by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was duly purchased from their forefathers and documents backing it handed over to him.

The Baale, who on the matter at a press conference in Abeokuta, yesterday, condemned the litigation steps taken by those described as “disgruntled elements” against Obasanjo’s brother, Chief Abraham Idowu Akanle and his wife, declaring that “they shall all be put to shame, if they fail to retrace their steps.”

Responding to the litigation instituted by one, Nurudeen Akapo, Chief Taoreed Momodu Dada Sunday, Mathew Owotolu and Alh. Monsuru Ashifatu Yusuf before Ogun State High Court Ota, Fashina said the publication where the litigation story was published contained “falsehood and lack of facts, hence the need for this news conference”.

“Baba Obasanjo bought the land, paid for it and has all title documents of the land. So I will only advise them to go to their land and should not disturb the peace that we have been enjoying in the last two years at Itele”, the Baale stated.

On the allegation that Obasanjo had not contributed to the development of Itele, Fashina said it would be unfair for anyone to make such statement, stressing that “we all know that Baba Obasanjo has contributed immensely in the last 40 years to the socio-economic development at Itele and its environs.”

Also speaking, acclaimed senior brother to one of the litigants, Sunday Mathew Owotolu, Chief Wakilu Owotolu, said he knew nothing on the steps taken by his brother to join in the litigation.

He added that it was unfortunate “that Chief Taorid Dada who was part of those who signed an assurance letter alongside other leaders from Itele and the Akapo family in June 19, 2019 last year, would again be joining some selfish others to say they are taking Baba Obasanjo to court now. That is ridiculous”.