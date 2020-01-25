Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The traditional head of Iliwo Itele in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Adekoya Adesina Fashina, has declared that the titles on Itele Ota land owned by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, was defective.

He affirmed that the former president’s expanse of land in the area was duly purchased from their forefathers and documents to it handed over to him.

The Baale, who spoke on Saturday at a press conference in Abeokuta, also condemned the litigation steps taken by those described as “disgruntled elements” against Obasanjo’s brother, Chief Abraham Idowu Akanle, and his wife, declaring that “they shall all be put to shame if they fail to retrace their steps.”

Responding to the litigation instituted by one Nurudeen Akapo, Chief Taoreed Momodu Dada Sunday, Mathew Owotolu and Alh. Monsuru Ashifatu Yusuf before Ogun State High Court Ota, Fashina said the publication where the litigation story was published contained “falsehoods and lack of facts, hence the need for this news conference”.

“All the story about Chief Akanle and his wife is not true. It was Baba Obasanjo that owns the land including that of Sogunro, where laterite taking is held. I don’t think Mama Akanle even knows the place too.

“Baba Obasanjo bought the land, paid for it and has all title documents of the land. So I will only advise them to go to their land and should not disturb the peace that we have been enjoying in the last two years at Itele,” the Baale stated.

On the allegation that Obasanjo had not contributed to the development of Itele, Fashina said it will be only unfair for anyone to make such statement, stressing that “we all know that Baba Obasanjo has contributed immensely in the last 40 years to the socio-economic development at Itele and its environs.

“Only these disgruntled elements saw nothing to what this great African has done for us and we shall hand them to the law of justice to judge them according to their deeds,” he added.

Also speaking, acclaimed senior brother to one of the litigants, Sunday Mathew Owotolu, Chief Wakilu Owotolu, said he knew nothing on the step taken by his brother to join in the litigation.

According to him, “I know nothing about this court issue. We don’t have any right to take Obasanjo and Akanle to court over his landed property at Itele. I came here to clarify this because I learnt that our leaders are coming to this news conference and I decided to join them.

He said that it was unfortunate “that Chief Taorid Dada who was part of those who signed an assurance letter alongside other leaders from Itele and the Akapo family on June 19, 2019, last year, will again be joining some selfish others to say they are taking Baba Obasanjo to court now. That is ridiculous”.

Earlier, counsel to the former president and the community, Rotimi Oyebola, explained that the press conference was to set the record straight on the publication, saying “the community was eager to come to the public to clear the air on falsehoods which largely dominated the story.”