Fred Itua, Abuja

Leaders of Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, have petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over attempts by some persons to undermine the efforts of the State Government in restoring peace to the area, following a series of face off over land ownership.

Traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Mike Nnukwu, who signed the protest letter sent to the Governor, said those involved in land deal, are “engaging in subcutaneous negotiations and agreements for compensation over the said land.”

“Your Excellency, it is even worse to realise that the individuals arranging for these negotiations invite their co-conspirators to the prestigious Lion Building (Government House) in the guise that the negotiations have your blessing,” he wrote.

He said the land in question is subject of Court litigation in Suits No: E/419/2019, E/871/2019, E/1081/2019, E/263/2020, amongst others, especially Suit No E/1081/2019.

He further opined that where the Governor and the Government of Enugu State are defendants, which pendency remains before the Enugu State High Court till date and which would render any such arrangement and/or agreements subjudice.

He urged the Governor to allow the rule of law to prevail and use his office as a father of all to ensure that every resident of the State is protected.

In another development, leaders of Amaechi Uwani Awkunanaw Community Enugu South Local Governement Area of Enugu State, have also cried to Governor Ugwuanyi over attempts by developers to scuttle the peaceful occupation of their ancestral home lands and farm lands.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Orji Obasi, said those behind the sinister move are instituting negotiations and agreements for compensation over the said land.

He wrote: “In reality Sir, these negotiations are considered subjudice, where allowed to continue, especially when there is an Order of Court against the Government.

“It would be necessary to equally state that the individuals who are engaging in these negotiations, neither own land in the delineated area nor possess the authority to negotiate on behalf of the land owners. They are not even parties, whether as Plaintiffs or as Defendants, to any of the numerous suits thrown around by Private Estates International West Africa Ltd.

“We maintain that as soon as the numerous Suits against us by the Private Estates International West Africa Limited are withdrawn and a level playing ground is created, they would not be opposed to negotiations.”